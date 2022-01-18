Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza spills the beans on her viral video with Vicky Kaushal

and star 's video have been going viral on social media for some time now. The video is an old one and features Vicky and Shireen from their training days. Shireen spilt the beans on her viral video and revealed that she had posted a snippet of the same while doing a QnA session on Instagram. Shireen told Etimes that it was an old video when she was 19-year-old. In the video, neither Shireen nor Vicky look recognisable. They are seen performing a skit as a part of their acting school. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's old goofy video from his acting school days goes VIRAL; here's how the actor reacted

Shireen Mirza disclosed that she had become good friends with Vicky during their acting school together. She revealed that since they both were the tallest in the class, they would be often paired together. Shireen said that in most of their assignments together, they were paired together due to their matching heights. They were in acting school together for about a year.

Shireen calls Vicky her old buddy. The actress added that they don't meet as they are very busy with their personal and professional lives. However, she did say that Vicky is still the same as he was years ago when they met. Shireen said that Vicky was from Mumbai and was very humble and had the know-how of everything about the city. She, on the other hand, had moved from Jaipur to Mumbai. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed they would hang out together while reminiscing the good old days. Shireen also heaped praises on Vicky Kaushal's acting chops saying that his stunts were always on point, being the son of action director Sham Kaushal. Shireen revealed that Vicky is great at dancing too. "Whenever we had assignments related to action, his impeccable skills used to surprise us all. Be it jumping or cartwheeling, we used to wonder how he was so good. His is an amazing dancer as well. Be it hip hop or break dance, he does it all, the actress told ETimes.

Shireen revealed that they exchanged best wishes as they both recently got married. Shireen married Hasan Sartaj in October whereas Vicky tied the knot with in December. On his job front, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera, , Sam Bahadur, Immortals of Ashwatthama in the pipeline.