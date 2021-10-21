Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza’s mehendi function begins – view pics

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza is finally getting married to beau Hasan Sartaj on Saturday, October 23, in Jaipur. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly followed by a fancy reception on October 25. The wedding festivities have begun and she has been sharing pictures and videos from her Mehendi functions. Her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krushna Mukherjee also attended her function. She gave fans a glimpse into Shireen's Mehendi ceremony. Shireen Mirza got engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj in an intimate ceremony on August 4. Take a look at her Mehendi pictures here: Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza gets engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj; co-star Krishna Mukherjee shares pictures

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also present. Earlier, this year during Valentine's day, Hasan Sartaj had proposed Shireen Mirza. Hasan Sartaj flew down to Jaipur and got down on his knees to propose to her. He also met Shireen's family and spent some time with them. In an interview with ETimes, Shireen revealed she was herself planning a surprise for Hasan but got one instead. She said, "Valentine’s Day has never been so special for me but this time, it became the most memorable one because of Hasan. Actually, I wanted to make him feel very special and booked this entire property. I had been planning this for more than two weeks with decorators, photographers and event planners, and wanted to do something brilliant on our first Valentine’s together." Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza gets the most romantic marriage proposal on Valentine's day; says, 'It was like Bollywood films'

"He came a day before and checked into a hotel. On Valentine’s Day, I took him to the guest house, where we were given a royal welcome. Rose petals were showered on us, and the place was decked up with red roses and red coloured heart-shaped balloons, ensuring such a great feeling! When we entered, he was completely in awe and surprised, "she added. Shireen also narrated the whole incident how Hasan went down on his knees to propose her. She shares, "When Hasan asked me to turn around, I saw him getting down on one knee and asked, “What are you doing!?” And then, tears welled up in my eyes. Hasan asked me, “Will you marry me?” And I said ‘Yes’. It was the easiest decision that I’ve ever made. It was so much like what we watch in Bollywood films!"