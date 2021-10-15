Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undergoing a major change. The show will soon see a generation gap and new actors will be introduced. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who played the role of Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. They made us all fall in love with #Kaira and now #KaiRat. It has been more than five and a half years and Mohsin-Shivangi perform better each day. Kartik and Naira/Sirat are undoubtedly the best jodi of telly land and it is an emotional moment for fans to bid them adieu. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's performances in the show have been brilliant and there is no one who hates #Kaira. They both recent shot for the last episode as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The pictures from their farewell brought tears to eyes. Producer Rajan Shahi has been very close to both of them and on their last day, he penned down an emotional note on Instagram. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra or Vishal Kotian – Who do you think is the mastermind of this season? Vote Now

Rajan Shahi shared pictures with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from their last working day and wrote, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI? THE RISHTA: BOND REGARD MUTUAL RESPECT FOREVER THU THU THU THE JOURNEY TOGETHER

KAL AAJ AUR.." KAL" Mohsin and Shivangi who symbolise the best what a Jodi team together can achieve.. Each moment every minute detail is fresh in my mind our first meeting..the day u were signed,the first outdoor ,the first scene.. The Nervousness excitement which carried foward each day.. The achievement the awards.. The desire to give our best ..thru toughest schedules..trying times made easy with enthusiasm positivity synergy together.. The toughest days..the brightest days.. The good days the not so good.. I held ur hand ..u held my hand..NO we held each other's hand.. irrespective of what comments .. we knew the truth ...our unconditional respect and faith remained Supreme..And so much more......Hatts of to the entire team of Star Plus..yrkkh writers creatives director editor dop stylist music production ..the unit crew. How all worked together for and with u and we together created the best chapters...ur hardwork dedication made every moment exemplary. Special thanks to the fans viewers audience who made u me and us ? "

"THIS RISHTA WILL REMAIN..Like I told u ..we will not say goodbye or thank u to each other or say farewell ..as the Journey has just started together THU THU THU A RISHTA which goes beyond a show a character or jodi..Like I said to u both my main responsibility and concern for u both starts now ..when "kids are not home"? But home will always be home DKP? "AND OUR JOURNEY HAS JUST STARTED SO NO GOODBYE TO FANS OR VIEWERS..? ??? Extremely happy and proud of u both. May God give u the very best always ? REGARDS AND LOTS OF LOVE. MOHSIN AND SHIVANGI ???THU THU THU, "he added.