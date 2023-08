Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the show that is keeping viewers glued on with the endless drama. We have seen that Abhinav (Jay Soni) is now dead. He fell off a cliff and sustained injuries. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) was with him when they went on the hilltop. He brings him to the hospital where Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and the Goenka family blame him for killing Abhinav. He is shell-shocked. The operation gets a bit delayed. Abhinav passes away. This leaves Akshara in deep trauma. Pranali Rathod fans are gushing over her performance in last night's episode. It seems Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) and Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) decide to wage war on Abhimanyu. Also Read - Barsatein, Imlie, Beyhadh and other TV shows whose couple videos were a craze on YouTube [Check List]

Is Akshara an abusive partner?

History has kind of repeated itself. We saw how Akshara got the blame after the demise of Neil. The whole Birla family blamed her when she was heavily pregnant. This led to her leaving the house. Now, it is Abhimanyu who is in the dock. Abhinav said that his last wish was to see AbhiRa reunited as a couple. This came as a surprise to many. Akshara had dressed beautifully like a bride for the birthday bash of Abhinav Sharma. Livid, she calls Abhimanyu names like a murderer, amavaas and what not. Some fans have called her abusive.

And he stood up only when Akshara grabbed his collar? — ?????? ??????? (@Betitle_) August 10, 2023

Akshu Atleast believed eye witness not like manyu who blamed Akshu for 9 deaths lol that too he clearly knows that it was an accident .

Here bade pappa saw him pushing nav#PranaliRathod #yrkkh #Akshara https://t.co/QOjZ6NJ3jl — Pranu_Era ?? (@Gigg20685016) August 10, 2023

…speechless

I thought she atleast knew Abhimanyu this much, that he’ll never be a murderer?

Ab was wrong on ⚪️ day, and today Ak has done wrong on ⚫️ day Funny how only Ak seems to be doing the abvse to Ab ? Ps: I expect same ⚪️Ab treatment for Akshara from y’all now:)#yrkkh https://t.co/4rd5Ur1mXZ — C⁷? (@tardisblue20) August 10, 2023

STARPLUS RESPECT ABHIRA Again DKP made leads only villains to

e/o they both were there to heal e/o not give trauma to e/o #abhira repair the mess that the writers have created with Akshara and show a sensible story of Abhimanyu and Akshara coming back@StarPlus Gg — Neha Rika abhira (@AbhiraRika) August 10, 2023

"Abhinav ji ke saath jo bhi hua woh haadsa hoga"

Haan and phir toh Neil ke saath jo hua woh Akshara ki koi Sochi samjhi shaazish hogi na Manjiri Devi?........the sheer satisfaction I feel seeing her trying to defend her own son when she shamelessly blamed someone else? — positive era come back soon. (@Dcreationz999) August 10, 2023

Ak is so predictable. She always grabs Abhimanyu by the collar & screams, insults him. Whether he’s guilty or not. Her accusations are always ready for him. All the past times, she’s been wrong in blaming Abhi, but Ak doesn’t learn from her mistakes#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/j1hrPhZpa6 — ????????? (@MMargaritaM5) August 10, 2023

It seems Abhimanyu might end up in jail in the coming days. Later, Akshara will find out that he is innocent and get him out of the prison. This is being speculated by some. Others hope that Abhimanyu and Aarohi end up together and end this mess. It seems she will decide to keep the death of Abhinav as a secret from Abhir. He has just recovered from a heart operation.