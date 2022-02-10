Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 February 2022, episode 500 spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show is currently featuring an interesting twist on the show. With the entry of Kashish Rai as Anisha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the makers have built up a mystery around her and Abhimanyu and also Kairav. Anisha is linked to both Birlas and Goenkas it seems. And her presence is affecting the relationship between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan reunite for Teri Ada song and Kaira fans can't keep calm [View PICS]
Abhimanyu wants to tell Akshara everything, however, he is unable to do so. Akshara, on the other hand, is realising her fears about a third person coming between them. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, AbhiRa fans will see Akshu learning that Abhimanyu has a connection with Anisha. Aarohi has already told her about the same, Akshara gets tense on seeing Abhimanyu jump in the river and saving Anisha when she jumped in after a fight with Kairav aka Mayank Arora. Akshara is unable to understand what's happening and at the same time, she doesn't want to force Abhimanyu to reveal the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's much awaited Tere Bina sequence is magical [VIEW PICS]
However, after seeing Abhi with Anisha, she gets worried and scared. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara reaching Abhi's house. She will be furious and come to confront Abhimanyu, however, seeing Abhimanyu shirtless, Akshu will be a little distracted. They will have a small heated exchange after which they'll leave on a bike. And now, fans are going gaga over Akshara's angry woman avatar and Abhimanyu's shirtless avatar. Check out the thirsty tweets for Abhimanyu and gushy tweets for Akshara here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi turns bridesmaid for her cousin's wedding; looks drop-dead gorgeous in pink lehenga – view pics
Meanwhile, the latest promo saw, Abhi deciding to reveal the truth about Anisha and his relationship with him to Akshara. In the promo, we saw Kairav hugging Anisha while Akshara looks on. She gets confused.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.