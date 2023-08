Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see Abhinav is in the hospital, and we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is going to just perform his surgery but Muskaan came and she just kick him because she knows that Abhimanyu will push him on the cliff. Later on everybody misunderstands him and also complain file aginst him and police arrest Abhimanyu. But let's see will Abhimanyu prove innocent?On the other side Abhir continues asking bout his mother and father well Abhir is also feeling strange that something is happen with his father. well we see in this serial that how much Abhinav loves Abhir and viewers really missing this bond even Abhinav Sharma aka Jai Soni was also gets very emotional while doing this scene .well we have to wait to see the upcoming story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans trend 'Akshara' after she calls Abhimanyu a 'murderer'; AbhiRa stans have mixed reactions [Read Tweets]

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav (Jai Soni) get conscious and call Akshara to meet. Later on, we see Akshara go and hug him, and they both say, I love you, to each other. Finally, Abhinav takes his last breath and leaves forever. Well, once Again Akshara's life is completely shattered, how will she handle herself? And also, Abhir, will Abhimanyu ever forgive himself? As he thinks that whatever happened because of him, let's wait to see if time will heal the pain of Akshara Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) as well as Abhir's. Will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) ever forgive Abhimanyu? Let's see how destiny again brings happiness into Akshara's life. Also Read - Barsatein, Imlie, Beyhadh and other TV shows whose couple videos were a craze on YouTube [Check List]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, as this show gives viewers 14 years of entertainment, and viewers also love all the ups and downs of the show. The latest track is very painful to watch, as Abhinav is no more and Abhimanyu is in jail. How will Akshara handle everything? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to slip into deep trauma after Abhinav's death; Abhimanyu makes new enemy

Trending Now

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhimanyu came to the last rites of Abhinav, but Akshara stops him from doing anything. But Abhimanyu asked her to say that once he sees Abhinav's last face, he wants to apologize to him. Will she accept Abhimanyu's request? It might be possible that she will give him one chance, as she remembers her apprehension when he stops her from seeing Neil's face at the same time as she feels the apprehension of this. Let's see how Abhimanyu will help Akshara get out of it.