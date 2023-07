In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) saying to Abhir that if he calls him father, but Abhir is little worried to think, but finally he realizes the importance of Abhimanyu in his life and calls him dadda . Well, this is the most beautiful moment in Abhimanyu's life. On the other side, we see Abhimanyu give an admission form to Akshara. Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and Abhimanyu are the mother and father of Abhir, and Abhinav sees this, feels very low, and tells Akshara that he will not be Abhir's father anymore. Well, viewers are really feeling for Abhinav because Abhinav (Jai Soni) is the one who saves Abhir's life, so Abhinav is the first parent who deserves all of Abhir's rights, but destiny decides something else. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu realizes the pure love of Akshara-Abhir; will he convince Manjiri against custody?

Abhir call Abhimanyu father

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is one of the top-running shows on television and curent track is very emotional as Akshara Abhir Abhinav Abhimanyu all go in trauma because everybody can not leave without each other well we see Abhinav Akshara Abhimanyu three of his parents think about only Abhir's happiness because we may see in upcoming track that because of Abhir's happiness Abhimnayu go aginst to his mother and on the other side Abhinav also thinks that Abhir needs his father and mother well we may see what finally Abhir wants that his three parents can live together but this is not possible how they can stay with together lets see who will sacrifice for the Abhir Abhimanyu or Abhinav ?