In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav get conscious and call Akshara to meet, and we see Akshara and Abhinav talk, but Abhinav (Jai Soni) tells her to hug him, and finally we see Akshara hug him. They both said, I love you, to each other, and Abhinav left everyone.On the other side, Abhimanyu feels restless as he thinks something will happen to Abhinav. Well, viewers are not liking that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and her family misunderstand Abhimanyu, but once again Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) becomes the reason for Akshara's tears. Well, history repeats itself, and this time Abhimanyu will suffer a lot like Akshara had to suffer after Neil's death. Abhimanyu will also get proven like Akshara, but we have to wait to see the twist of how long Akshara takes to forgive Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows. And this show is one of the top-running shows, and the latest track is going to be very emotional as once again Akshara's life is totally shattered. Well, the Viewers are sad because of Abhinav's death, as they will really miss the bond between Abhir and Abhinav. Well, in the future, it might be possible that Akshara will not allow Abhimanyu to attend the last rites of Abhinav, as we always see that karma is round and comes into your hand. Now that Abhimanyu and Manjari will feel the same pain, let's wait to see in the upcoming track if Abhimanyu will also leave everything or if he will not run from his difficulties. Let's see what happens.