Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is really upset with her god, and she decides to never sing. On the other side, Abhir believes that one day God will again give happiness to him, and he sings the aarti of Kanha Ji. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)were very emotional to see him. Abhimanyu requests that Abhir call him Papa. and he finally said, Dad, to Abhimanyu. Well, this is the most beautiful moment in Abhimanyu's life. Later on, we see Akshara and Abhinav make plans for Muskan and Kairav as they get married. Akshara and Abhinav handled each other. On the other side, Abhinav (Jai Soni)decides to leave Goenka's house because he is a self-dependent man, and because of Abhir, they have to stay in Udaipur. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) give the admission form to Akshara, and Abhinav sees the names of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu. Well, Abhinav is very upset to see this and thinks that he will not be the father of Abhir anymore. Later on, Akshara goes to Birla's house to meet Abhir, and again, Manjari taunts her, insults her, and gives her a warning that she will stay away from Abhir. She has only two days to meet him. Well, Manjari's behavior is not acceptable to the viewers. Now Akshara has told Abhimanyu that if Abhir stays with him, he will also look like him, and she never wants Abhir to become like him. Well, let's see what Abhimanyu thinks after this. Will he really be ashamed of his nature?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhimanyu Akshra and Abhir go for an interview where he wants Abhinav to also come. This is called pure love because Abhir always loves Abhinav the most. It might be possible that another storm will wait for Akshra's life because it may happen that Abhinav (Jai Soni)had a major accident to save Abhir's life. Wait to see the twist. How will Akshra handle this biggest storm? Will Bahira really reunite? Will Akshra forgive Abhimanyu and give him one more chance? Let's see what happens.