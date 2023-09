Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 11: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Manjari's (Ami Trivedi) mental condition is not well, and she goes missing. But Abhir sees her and tells Muskan to stop the car. But Muskan gets very doubtful about Kairav so she speeds behind his car because she feels Kairav is with Pallavi. Finally, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finds Manjari and takes her home. The doctor says that her condition is very critical, and he has to take care of Manjari. But Abhimanyu is totally broken for not being able to save his mother's life. On the other side, Abhir tells Akshara about Manjari, and she confronts Muskan. But Muskan tells Akshara (Pranali Rathod) that her love life is her priority and she will do everything for her love. Later on, Kairav and Muskan get into an ugly fight. Will their relationship be ruined? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa to reunite, thanks to Manjari?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) make Abhimanyu realize that he is a doctor and he has to take care of his patient. He finally realizes his mistakes and he starts to take care of his mother. Abhimanyu and Manjari get ready for the Janmashtami festival, but it seems that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is upset with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) . She scolds him very badly and breaks her relationship with him. What has happened between Manjari and Abhimanyu? Will she not forgive him for not saving her life first? Later on, when Abhi goes to Akshara's house, everyone insists that he do the aarti with Abhir.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of drama and twists. Abhimanyu is totally devastated and this time Akshara helps him get out of this guilt and solves every difference between Manjari and Abhimanyu. Well, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show and Anupamaa (led by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna) are continuing to give competition to each other. The current tracks in both the shows are full of curiosity and that has audiences hooked. On YRKKH, viewers are hoping that Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Akshara really reunite with Abhimanyu and give Abhir a happy family life? Stay tuned to BL for latest updates on your favourite TV shows.