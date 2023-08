Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav get conscious and talk with Akshara. Well, we see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) said to her that he wants to be alive; he wants to live with her and Abhir, but destiny will not give him another chance. Later on, we see Abhinav request Akshara to sing one song for him, and after the song, Abhinav will leave everyone. Well, this is the very emotional track that comes in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, viewers are very sad, even though they are also crying after seeing this track. On the other side, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is really in shock, and she tells everyone that Abhinav is sleeping. Well, finally, the chapter of Abhinav Sharma has ended. Let's wait to see how Akshara handles herself. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav stays alive in everyone's heart; will Abhir ever forget his papa and forgive Abhimanyu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see everyone start preparing for the funeral of Abhinav, and they talk about who will do his antim sanskar. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) came and said that she would do the antim sanskar of Abhinav. Well, we have to wait to see if Abhir will see him one last time. Let's see how Akshara again handles her life with the memories of Abhinav (Jai Soni). Let's see what happens. Also Read - TRP report Week 31 of Top TV shows: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai rule top 2 spots; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains stable

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows and this show has completed its long journey and also seen so many ups and downs in its 14 years of journey. But the latest track is very painful, as Abhinav Sharma, who becomes the heart of the show, has left everyone, and it might be possible that the show has taken a short break. Let's wait to see if this will also change the life of Abhimanyu, as Muskaan has promised herself that she will never spare him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara's life is totally destroyed since Abhinav left; will she ever forgive Abhimanyu?

