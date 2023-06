Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) arrive at Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan's wedding in Kasauli. Everyone was worried that if Manjari told every truth to Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) then what would happen? But Manjari assures Abhimanyu that he will not say anything to Abhir. On the other side, once again, we see a cute nok jhok between Abhimanyu and Akshara and Abhinav feels jealous to see them. Later on, we see Muskan crying because she lost the engagement ring, but we also see Abhinav struggling, and now he goes out to buy a new ring. Well, viewers really liked the character of Abhinav because he is a genuine person who always takes care of everyone. Also Read - Urfi Javed masks her face up in a unique way; netizens get dissecting her outfit [View Pics] Manjari gets angry and tries to speak out the truth in front of everybody

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see many more interesting twists and turns. We see all the neighbours come to attend Kairav's and Muskan's engagements, and they continue to admire Abhir by calling him Sharma Ji Ka Beta, but Manjari (Ami Trivedi) gets angry and tries to speak out the truth in front of everybody. But just in time she hides her emotions and controls them.

In the upcoming promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad chopda)spend lots of time with each other, and Manjari said that Akshara and Abhimanyu were made for each other, and we see Abhinav (Jai Soni) listen to this and leave from there. Will Abhinav leave Akshara and Abhir? Well, we have to wait to see the twist that will make Abhinav really think about leaving Akshara and Abhir. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns that are coming in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai very soon.