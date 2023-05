Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track in the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) reach Goenka house to meet his son and take him for a while. Later, we will see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) make sweets for Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and pamper him. On the other side, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) gets very insecure seeing Abhir in Birla house. Viewers are enjoying the bond between Abhir and Abhimanyu. Roohi (Heera Mishra) comes from school, sees Abhir and Abhimanyu playing, and gets very angry. Later, we will see the Goenkas come to support Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Let's see: will Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara make their finances strong or not? Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

Akshara and Abhinav go all out to strengthen their financial position

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see Abhinav (Jai Soni)and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) both starting their work to make their finances strong. Later, we will see that Abhinav works as a cab driver and Akshara starts her jam business. It is going to be very interesting as Abhinav can win custody of Abhir because money is important, but upbringing is more important than money, which Abhinav gives Abhir in the best manner. Also, we will see Akshara again fill out the examination form for LL.B. Let's see if Akshara passes this exam and gets a license as a lawyer to fight with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara and Abhinav's poverty mocked in court; Will Abhimanyu take back his case after all the tamasha?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Akshara fights a custody case where she almost loses in front of Abhimanyu, but when the judge asks Abhir to whom he wants to stay, he chooses Abhinav and Akshara over Abhimanyu. Let's see now what Abhimanyu will do: will he forget Abhir and let them go to Kasauli, or might it be possible that the judge will decide that Abhinav and Akshara live in Udaipur and Abhimanyu meets Abhir whenever he wants? Let's see what the final decision of the judges is. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu crosses all limits to get Abhir back into his life, will he also break his promise to Neil?