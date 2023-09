Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 12: We see in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is not ready to perform surgery, but finally Akshara (Parnali Rathod) makes him realize that he is a doctor and his patient needs him. Her words and motivation help him come out of his cocoon and he finally agrees to operate on the little patient. Later on, Akshara says sorry to Abhimanyu for breaking his name plate. On the other side, we see Kairav tell Muskan that Pallavi is very happy with her boyfriend. Will Muskan finally realize her mistakes? We finally see everybody getting ready for the Ganesh Sthapana and Manjari (Ami Trivedi) and Abhimanyu come face-to-face. He apologizes to his mother. Later on, we see Abhimanyu's feelings towards Akshara growing, but will he be able to handle his emotions? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: AbhiRa, KaiRa or Naksh? Ami Trivedi reveals her favourite generation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) make a plan for how to get Manjari out of her fear. She will tell her to make prasad. Akshara and Abhimanyu stand beside her while Manjari makes prasad and gets out of her fear while cooking. Later on, everyone dances and really enjoys the festival and suddenly Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) hug each other. Will their emotions finally come out in front of everybody, or will this be Abhimanyu’s dream? Let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Akshara aka Pranali Rathod finally succeed in reuniting Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of drama. Finally, we may see the AbhiRa track and it might be possible that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) will tell Abhimanyu to marry Akshara. But Akshara’s feelings towards Abhimanyu are still not known. Will she also fall in love with him, once again? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa to reunite, thanks to Manjari?

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-running show on television. Well, after a long time, there is joy on the show after quite an emotional track. Will we now see a romantic track on the show? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know all the latest updates on your favourite TV show.