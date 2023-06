Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Muskan crying in front of Goenkas for the ring, which unintentionally Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Roohi (Heera Mishra) hide in the toy, but Surekha continuously scolds Muskan because she loses the ring. Later, we see Abhimanyu finding the Ring and explaining everything, and we see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) spend quality time with her grandson. Well, the latest track is very interesting because the wedding rituals have started. Later on, we see everyone come for the engagement of Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan, where everyone calls Abhir as junior Sharma but Manjari gets angry and tries to tell them all the truth, but she hides her emotion. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav wants AbhiRa to reunite, takes a drastic step to see Abhir happy

Akshara decide to confess her feeliongs to Abhinav

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) deciding to confess her feelings to Abhinav, but suddenly Manjari arrives. As we see that Akshara wants to move on in her life but Abhinav (Jai Soni) thinks that Akshara still loves Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Well, this misunderstanding becomes the twist in the show, where we see Abhinav deciding to leave Akshara and everyone, so he thinks that once the wedding is complete, he will leave Kasauli and Akshara, but it might be possible that before his exit, Akshara will share her feelings. But Manjari will try to stop her, as we see she is trying to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as we see Abhinav and Abhimanyu prepare for Muskan and Kairav's wedding, we see them both go out for the preparation, and we may see that because of Abhimanyu, Abhinav will sacrifice his life. Well, viewers do not understand what fate has in store for Akshara. Whenever she thinks about her life, destiny will destroy her happiness. Well, viewers are also very upset to know the future track. Let's wait to see the twist.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the leading roles. Their chemistry is loved tremendously by the masses. Fans want them to be a couple in real life too. Abhinav is played by Jay Soni and his entry in the show has managed to bring a good twist.