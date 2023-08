Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feel very broken as he loses his best friend. Later on, all the Goenka family members talk about the Abhinav and curse that destiny gives them. Well, finally, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) came in front of everybody to perform the antim sanskar for Abhinav (Jai Soni) . Well, all the family is very sad and emotional as we finally see that Abhinav left everyone. Later on, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav)is very desperate to meet his father, but he says to Roohi that something they hide from them. The Birla family has also arrived for the pooja of Antim Sanskar, but Kairav stops them. Well, we see that Akshara has decided that she will never spare Abhimanyu. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu fans want makers to kill the character due to THESE reasons [Check Reactions]

