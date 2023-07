Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Manish, Muskan, and Akshara busy in the kitchen making breakfast and suddenly Akshara (Pranali Rathod) forgets to switch off the gas. Later on, we see Suhasini ji enter the kitchen, but Suvarna saves her, and Surekha scolds Muskan for irresponsible behavior. On the other side, we see Abhir cover their books and write Abhinav's name in the column of his father's name, but Manjari (Ami Trivedi)shows up and breaks all the covers. Well, Manjari is not understanding the pain of a 6-year-old boy; she only wants that Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni) break all the relations with Abhir, but it is not going to happen. Well, Akshara came and saw this, and once again, they fought for Abhir. Let's wait to see what Akshara does to give him a better upbringing. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu has a plan to keep Abhir happy, will Akshara and Abhinav agree?

Again Manjari manipulates Abhimanyu

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimnayu talk about Abhir's future. Akshara said everything about Manjari. Well, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)gets very angry, and he decides to talk with his mother. Will Again Manjari manipulate Abhimnayu, or will he understand the intention of Manjari? Well, viewers do not understand why Manjari's character is going so negative. Will she realize her mistakes?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the top-running show on television, and the latest track is full of emotional drama all around between Abhimanyu, Abhinav Akshara, and also littler Abhir. Well, we see an interesting twist: Aarohi will this time support her sister Akshara because she is also a mother and she knows the pain of one mother. It might be possible that Aarohi told Abhimanyu everything about Manjari and how she would manipulate him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Manjari take a step against Aarohi?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a very emotional reunion of Abhir's family. because Abhimanyu noticed that Abhir would not feel happy and did not want to leave Birla House, and also because Abhir told Abhimanyu that his parents were not so rich that he had to live with them. Well, it might be possible that Abhimanyu will feel the pain of Abhir and let him free from all the boundries. Let's wait to see the twist when Abhir finally meets with his parents. What is Manjari's reaction? Will she again play any tricks?