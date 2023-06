Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) taking care of everyone in the family. At the same time, we will also see, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) taking care of Akshara. The viewers are not liking the change in Manjari's behaviour as they believe that she is the one who separated Abhimanyu and Akshara. On the other hand, we saw Abhinav observing Akshara with Abhimanyu (Harshad Arora) and Manjari. He feels that Akshara loves Abhimanyu. Well, that’s not true. Akshara has moved on in her life and she has started falling in love with Abhinav. Later, we finally saw Muskan and Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) get engaged. After a long time, we saw everyone in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dancing and celebrating. Fans of the show also enjoyed the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to express her love to Abhinav; Manjari’s plan to fail?

Abhinav will decide to leave Akshara

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see everyone arranging for a bachelor's party for Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan. We will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets drunk and will try to confess her feelings to Abhinav. However, Abhinav is unaware of the truth. That's when an interesting turn will take place. As Akshara is about to confess her feelings, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes, and he thinks that Akshara loves him. On the other hand, Abhinav will also misunderstand the situation. This is going to bring a storm in Akshara's life as after the confession, Abhinav (Jai Soni) will decide to leave Akshara and Abhir. But worry not, Akshara clarify the misunderstanding and she will finally confess her feelings. But destiny has other plans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav sacrificing his life for Abhimanyu. And again, Akshara, Aarohi and Abhimanyu will become a part of the love triangle. We know that Abhimanyu still loves Akshara, but what about Ruhi and Aarohi? Will Akshara forget Abhinav and move on with Abhimanyu? And will Aarohi once again be the one to be dumped? Let's wait and watch for the twist to unfold in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Kehlata Hai.