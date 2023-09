Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 14: We see in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is really awkward because of the situation that happened on Janmashtami. On the other side, we see Abhir notice that something is weird about Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu. We see that Manish and Suhasini Ji are thinking of remarrying Abhimanyu and Akshara, but Suvarna and Surekha are against it. Well, we see that Abhimanyu tries to avoid Akshara. And finally, they solve their awkward situation. Later, Manish tells all the family members about his thoughts, and Akshara hears him. But she is not ready to move on. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and others who became a national crush

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu and Akshara are not ready to move on. But it is clear that they both feel for each other but have not realized it yet. We have to wait to see the twist: will Akshara and Abhimanyu realize that destiny wants to reunite them?

Akshara and Abhimanyu are not ready to move on

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of drama. As it is possible, Abhir, Roohi, and Aarohi will also learn that everyone wants to reunite Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod ), but viewers are eager to see their reactions: will Abhir and Roohi accept this? Or will Aarohi be okay with this? Or will she get negative towards Akshara? Well, it might be possible that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will not get negative this time, and she will also get ready for their wedding. Well, it might be possible that viewers will again get to see AbhiRa aka Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite and this time, their bond will be stronger as they have learnt from their past mistakes and experiences.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-running television show. There are rumours that the show will take a 20 year leap and the lead actors Abhimanyu and Akshara, aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, will quit the show, but will they be replaced or will they die? We have to wait to see the twist.