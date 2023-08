In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir see the picture of Abhinav (Jai Soni) were Mala is putting,and Roohi on the same page. See also this. Later on Akshara also decides to tell Abhir the truth that his father left him and Dockman will kill him. Let's see if Abhir will trust that Dockman will kill Abhinav or if he will hate Abhimanyu. Let's see what Abhir decides. Later on, we see Akshara also go to court to see Abhimanyu's condition and scold him, saying that he will destroy everything now that Abhir is an orphan. Well, the upcoming track is going to be very emotional as well as interesting because we may see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) get pregnant with Abhinav's child. But she will take this case into her own hands, and it might be possible that she loses her first case, as the truth always wins and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)will not push Abhinav. Well, let's see when Abhimanyu is proven innocent.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running TV shows on television, as this is the show that has completed its 14 years as well as we see the fourth generation. In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many twists and turns along the way. As it might be possible, now it's time for Abhimanyu to do whatever Abhinav did for his child. Well, it might be possible that Abhimanyu and Akshara will reunite, and once again, happiness comes to the life of Akshara. Let's see what happens.