Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara and Manjari start fighting to talk about Abhir. On the other side, Surekha scolds Muskan very badly. but Abhinav did not say anything. Later on, we see that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) promised Akshara (Pranali Rathod)that she would take care of Abhir. Akshara also meets with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), and she says everything to him that Manjari said to her later on. We see that Abhir gets very angry with Manjari, and he starts misbehaving with Manjari. Well, we see that Abhir said that if anyone told him about his mother, he would run away. Well, Manjari's behavior may create distance between them. Well, we see that Akshara came and took a stand for Muskan and made them realize that their daughter and daughter-in-law would be the same. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Surekha understand this?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has passed the exams and has become a lawyer, and we also see that Abhir is also very happy to hear this news and comes to meet his mother. Well, we may see that Abhir said to Akshara, Now she can become a lawyer. Now she can take him to stay with her. Well, now Akshara is going to the high court to take back her son. On the other side, we may see that Abhimanyu also thinks about Abhir and his happiness. He realized that Abhir's happiness is to stay with his parents.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir needs his three parents. He requests that they stay together, but how is that possible? Well, we may see that Akshara Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Abhinav stay together for the sake of Abhir's happiness. It might be possible that Abhimanyu and Akshara's misunderstanding will finally be cleared. But Manjari (Ami Trivedi) again plays a game with them, but this time Aarohi is totally against her, or we may see that Aarohi will reveal the truth in front of Abhimanyu. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when their relationship is solved. Akshara, Abhimanyu, and Abhinav are all equally loving toward Abhir. Let's wait to see what fate decides for them and who will have a happy family. Abhimanyu Akshara or Abhinav, let's see what happens.