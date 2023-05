Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) closeness is growing with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) does not like this because of Roohi's (Heera Mishra) happiness. Aarohi told Abhir that if he leaves Docman, Roohi will always be happy and play with him. Abhir is Akshara's son. He will decide to stay away from Docman so his sister will be happy. Later, we can see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) works twenty-four hours to make money, but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) makes him realize that he and Abhimanyu are different, so don't try to be like him. Akshara and Abhinav are really worried for their child. On the other side, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) and Abhimanyu also got tensed over the stubborn behaviour of Abhir, but the major twist came when Abhir told Manjari about what Aarohi said to him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans discuss Rs 9.5K shoes, AbhiRa confrontation; Akshara to make personal attack on Abhimanyu?

Abhinav decide to become as rich as Abhimanyu

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) lawyer decide to take a case on a personal level, but Abhimanyu clearly tells him that he does not want that to happen. Let's see what Akshara decides. It might be possible that Akshara will also fight a case with honesty. The viewers are manifesting that court will rule in the favour of Abhimanyu, but the twist comes when the judge asks Abhir about whom he wants to stay with, and he clearly tells him that he loves his father most and he wants to be left with them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see many more interesting twists and turns when finally Abhimanyu forgets Akshara and he also makes a fresh start with Aarohi. On the other side, it might be possible that when Abhinav realized that he was not capable of taking care of Akshara and Abhir, he decided to leave them, but it seems that Akshara is very happy with Abhinav, and she also forgets Abhimanyu completely.