Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Muskan getting angry because Manish shares his thoughts about AbhiRa’s remarriage. She misbehaves with Manish, but he tries to make her understand that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) needs a life partner. Later on, we see Aarohi turning totally positive and supportive. She understands Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and knows that destiny wants to reunite them. Both families want to reunite AbhiRa. Later on, we see Surekha tell Abhir the real love story of AbhiRa. Will this clear Abhir’s confusion about of AbhiRa's remarriage? Will he also support the idea? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara, Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to get married again?

Will Abhir comvince Akshara to Marry with Abhimanyu?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see both families get on a mission to reunite AbhiRa. It might be possible that Abhir will also be ready for this, and they all make a plan to ensure that AbhiRa’s true feelings for each other come to the fore. They decide to send them gifts from each other. We see Akshara and Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda ) both go to the park to meet the special one, but suddenly police comes and takes them into custody mistaking them as a couple indulging in PDA in a public place. Will the two realize the plans of their family?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of interesting tracks as finally once again AbhiRa will reunite and their wedding will happen. It might be possible that before the leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhimanyu get married and have a baby girl whom they name Naira. The show will then take a 20 year leap and the fourth generation will take over. Well, viewers are really eagerly waiting for the upcoming track, but they are also upset with the rumours that Abhimanyu and Akshara, aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will exit the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod to Ayesha Singh: TV celebs who faced rejection before getting their first big role

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-running television show and viewers have given all the generations of the show equal love. It remains to be seen how the show transits from this 3rd generation to the next and if it continues to rule the TRP charts.