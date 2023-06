Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod)confess her feelings to Abhinav (Jai Soni). But Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) sees her but he could not hear anything. He understood that she is drunk and Abhimanyu thought that she was not in her senses. On the other side, we see Abhimanyu take Akshra inside, and Abhinav sees them. Well, the misunderstanding has increased, and later on, we see Manjri (Ami Trivedi)continue to think about Abhimanyu and Akshara and how she can reunite them. Well, we see that a cute friendship has started between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Later on, we see Muskan is very worried about her past, but who is Dev and why is he blackmailing Muskan? Well, we have to wait to see the twist about Muskan's past. Will Kairav suffer again this time? Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back at number 2; Anupamaa continues to rule charts [Check TOP 10 TV Shows]

Will Abhir confront Abhimanyu and ask if he is a father of Abhir?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Ruhi and Abhir decide to recognize Abhir's father because we see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) tell Abhir that his real father will come to this wedding, and the two little children were making ideas about how they could be recognized, and they thought that if their scolding sound was the same, he would be his father. And we see that Abhir and Ruhi noticed that Abhimanyu's sound is exactly like Abhir's, and they think that Docman is his father. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Abhir confront Abhimnayu (Harshad Chopda) and ask if he is the father of Abhir? And also, we have to wait to see the twist: will Kairav give support to Muskan after learning the truth about her past? Let's see if Kairav and Muskan's wedding will happen or not. Will Abhir forgive Abhimanyu or not?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Dev arrived at the venue and showed them some pictures of Muskan and him. Later on, we may see that Kairav will marry Muskan, but the Goenkas are against this wedding. Let's see if Kairav will marry Muskan by getting away from his family, and we also see one more twist: Abhir notices all the connections between him and Docman, and he directly questions him about their relationship. Well, the upcoming track is going to be very interesting for viewers because we may see that the upcoming story is totally around Muskan and Kairav's wedding and also Abhir and Abhimanyu's real relationship revelation.