Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: On the current track, we can see that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) bursts out crying in front of Manjari (Ami Trivedi) as she has so much pain inside her. Aarohi tells all her truths in front of Manjari in frustration. Manjari is shocked to know that Aarohi knows the truth. On the other side, Surekha taunts Muskaan, saying that she is drunk. Later, we can see Muskaan (Sumbhavi Singh) confess her feelings in front of Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani), but Kairav clearly tells her that he does not like her. It might be possible that Kairav will also realize his feelings in the upcoming episodes. On the other side, Aarohi clearly said that Manjari and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) want to choose between Roohi and Abhir. Now let's see what Abhimanyu will do.

Aarohi forces Abhimnyu to choose between Roohi and Abhir

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we can see that Abhinav, Abhimanyu, Aarohi, Akshara, Roohi and Abhir all are confused because no one knows what is right or wrong. Aarohi fights with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)for Roohi, and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also fights with Abhimanyu for Abhir. Let's see who will win: Akshara, Aarohi, or Abhimanyu, who will get rights over their child.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that finally Abhimanyu did not understand Aarohi's words and reached court to take Abhir back, and Akshara and Abhimanyu's lawyers decided to take this on as a personal attack, but Abhimanyu clearly told him that he did not want that personal attack to happen on Akshara and Abhinav. Let's wait to see an interesting twist. What Akshara decides and what happens to Abhir has viewers hooked because they know that Abhinav is the best father for Abhir, but it might be possible that Abhinav leaves Akshara and Abhir because he thinks that he is not capable of taking Akshara and that Abhir needs better care and future.