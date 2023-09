Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 16: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhir talks to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) about their wedding, but Akshara really gets angry and tells him not to interfere in this. On the other side, we see Goenkas come to Birla house for the Ganapati visarjan. Abhir makes a wish to Bappa for AbhiRa's wedding. Little Abhir is looking for ways to reunite Akshara and Docman, and Manish and Abhir make a plan: they send them gifts by the names of strangers, and they call to meet them at the park. Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) attend one meeting, but suddenly Akshara's kurta is torn. Abhimanyu offers her his jacket, but we see Akshara refuse to take it. But viewers do not really understand why Akshara is behaving like that if she is in love with him. Or will she start avoiding him?

In the future tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of interesting tracks as, finally, all the family members are reunited. Well, it might be possible that they make a plan for how their feelings come out in front of everybody. Muskan's behaviour totally changes towards Akshara, as she will not want Akshara to move on, but destiny decides something else for them. Well, soon we will see AbhiRa's wedding happen without any hurdles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-running television show. The latest track is all about AbhiRa's remarriage mission, but we see at the end that because of Abhir's happiness, they will get ready to marry.