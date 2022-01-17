has a huge fanbase. The new cast of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has impressed the audience with their acting chops and chemistry. The latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Abhimanyu's wedding prep with Aarohi. Akshara has learned about Aarohi getting MD admission by paying money/bribe. Akshara wants her to follow the right path. She is also upset that Aarohi is not just lying to Abhimanyu but also to both the families. Akshara has started having doubts about her decision of getting Aarohi and Abhimanyu married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: KARAN IS AN EMOTION trends as fans shower love on the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor – see tweets

And now, a clip is going viral of Abhimanyu and Akshara wherein the two lovebirds have finally reunited. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) have embraced Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and they seem to have confessed their feelings for each other. Now, in the latest precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu stumbling upon the picture from the camp. He understands that it was Akshara who saved him. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu confronting Akshara over the picture. Akshu begs Abhi to stop asking her the truth. He then asks her to confess the truth.

Abhimanyu tells Akshara to come to sunset point till 4 and give him the answer. He threatens that if she doesn't come, he will take some drastic steps that she cannot even think about. Well, the new clip that is going viral looks like Akshara did reach the sunset point. It also looks like she has confessed the truth. However, fans are worried that it might be another dream sequence between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Check out the video first:

oh this upcoming sequence .... how we love to dream abhimanyu please don't make us dream ?? #abhira #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/kout8BRNcZ — ? (@ncytophiIe) January 17, 2022

Y'all CALM DOWN!!!

Sapne mat sajao sab log kuch bhi hosakta pata chala baad main that its a dream or maybe a part which was supposed to be in the promo we will be heartbroken for the 100th time??#AbhiRa • #yrkkh • #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/7DIqmVrYKv — Zoya? (@_cloud_Zoe) January 17, 2022

I need a confession from Akshara FGS. Abhi has done everything in his capacity to keep their relationship alive but a relationship can't be a one way street all the time. Both the parties need to work equally. Its Akshara's turn now. #HarshadChopda#yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — Parul Narang (@paruln0505) January 17, 2022

Ek aur heart break math dena yaar uss ladke ko???????? Matlab kitni baar?? pleaseeeeeeeeee no heart breaks anymore ???#AbhiRa #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai https://t.co/IWO9v7IEgW — Abhira❤️? (@AbhiRa_Family) January 17, 2022

Well, some fans claim that it was a BTS clip of the promo that was released a couple of days ago. AbhiRa fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion. Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, one of the writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had revealed that there won't be a bride swap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.