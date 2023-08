Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara is really missing Abhinav (Jai Soni) and also cannot think of what she can do, so she asked her bade papa, and he advised her to say every truth in front of Abhir. On the other side, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is guilty and thinks that if they had not gone to this place, then nothing would happen. On the other side, we see Abhir and Roohi see the pictures of Abhinav with a mala around his neck. And we see that Roohi is really shocked to see this and starts crying, as she also sees this type of Mala in her father's image. Well, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) finally reveal the truth that his father is no more, and the little Abhir really gets shocked and prays to God that he will return his father. Let's see how Abhir handles this. Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

In the upcoming trailer for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a major twist when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) comes to fight for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) . This is really shocking, but it might be possible that Akshara gets some proof, and viewers are really happy as now Akshara will win her first case as we already know that Abhimanyu is innocent. But Manjari does not believe Akshara, as she thinks she is playing a game with him. But the truth always wins, and Akshara is going to save him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television and also completes 14 years of their journey. Well, the latest track is very painful because of Abhinav's demise, and viewers start missing Abhinav, aka Jai Soni. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist: how will Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite after all this? Let's see what happens.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many twists and turns where we may see Akshara decide to take the case into her own hands and start an investigation, and we may see that she gets proof, and finally, Abhimanyu is proved innocent. Let's see how Abhimanyu takes care of Akshara and Abhir and also fulfills all the responsibilities of Abhinav.