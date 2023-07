Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally, Abhir forgives Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and they both spend quality time with each other. We also see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) also feels relieved that everything is fine. Well, little Abhir asks his mother if, now that she has become a lawyer, she can now take him forever. Well, Abhir is also in two modes. Whether he chose Akshara, Abhinav, or one side docman because he loves equally all his three parents, well we saw that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) will never ever regret for whatever she did with Akshara, how she can always manipulate Abhimanyu. But this time Abhimanyu will not listen to Manjari because he loves to see Abhir's happiness, and he knows that he loves Akshara more than Abhimanyu and Abhinav (Jai Soni). Well, Shivu has come again to Birla's house. Well, once again, we see that Shivu has to choose between Parth and Shifali. Let's wait to see this twist. This time, who will win? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara, Abhimanyu, and Abhinav in big trouble; will they fulfil Abhir's wish?

Abhir is missing from the Birla House