Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) is really distraught to see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) together. He believes that destiny will reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara. Later we see Abhinav hiding his emotions from Akshara. We see that Akshara has really moved on from her past, but why Abhinav does not understand the same? We then see Muskan giving the money to Dev, but why? Well, viewers are really eager to know the reason why he blackmailed her. It might be possible that Muskan had a relationship with him in the past. Let's wait to see this upcoming twist in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other side, we see a cute moment between Abhinav and Akshara. We see Akshara also gets tensed about Abhinav's nature because he has a selfless nature. Will he leave his family because of Abhimanyu?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir and Ruhi hear Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) conservation, and they learn the truth that at this wedding, Abhir's biological father has also arrived. We see that the two cute children do not enjoy the wedding and rather search for Abhir's father. Later, we see Abhir and Ruhi officially recognise Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) sounds that match Abhir's voice. They are going to confront Abhimanyu about the truth. Let's see what happens when Abhir learns the truth. It might be possible that he starts hating him, or it may be possible he gets closer to him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What decision will Abhir make?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir finally learns the truth, and it is possible that he begins to question Abhimanyu, but it is also possible that he does not say anything. Will Majari give ideas to Abhir that what on what to do as she really wants to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu.