Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a very emotional scene in which Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) decides to leave the Birla house as Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wants Abhir in his life. On the other hand, Abhinav (Jai Soni) is trying to make more money because of which he is not able to give time to Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Abhinav's obsession with earning money is creating distance between him and Abhir-Akshara. Later on, Muskaan (Sumbhavi Singh) feels guilty as she misunderstands Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani), and she leaves Udaipur and returns to Kasauli. It is possible that the absence of Muskaan will make Kairav realize his love for Muskaan.

Abhinav is only focused on earning money

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)will try ing his best to make his two children happy. He makes Roohi understand in her style so she can understand. We see a beautiful bond between Roohi and Abhir. On the other hand, we see that Abhir is upset with his parents as they did not give him time. Abhinav is only focused on earning money. Later, we will see a major twist when Akshara uses Abhimanyu's anger as her weapon in court. Will Abhimanyu yet again attack Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) with their poor financial condition? Let's wait for the drama to unfold.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running on a high-voltage drama right now, in which we are seeing history repeat itself. Just like Naira and Kartik fought for Kairav, we are seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara having a custody battle over Abhir. Back then Naira had won but who will win this time? Some of the fans are of the opinion that Akshara will win this time as well because a child always needs his mother first. However, we will wait for the upcoming episodes to air and corroborate the same. But one thing is for sure, in his obsession with earning money, Abhinav will distance himself from his family.