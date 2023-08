Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that the little child Abhir does not believe that his father Abhinav (Jai Soni) is no more, and he packs his bags and plans to go to Kasauli to his father. On the other side, Abhimanyu dreams of Abhir and says that he hates him. Finally, Abhir and Akshara cry a lot. Well, later on, we see that Manjari and Shifali are also very worried for Abhimanyu. If they tell Abhir that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is responsible for Abhinav's death, then he will hate his father. Manjari came and tried to make Akshara (Pranali Rathod) understand, and finally Abhir learned the truth and got unconscious. But Muskan again misbehaves with Manjari (Ami Trivedi) and does not allow her to meet Abhir. Let's wait to see the interesting twists and turns in the upcoming epidoes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to finally forgive Abhimanyu? AbhiRa to reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the next track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) changes the whole story and comes to support Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) as she takes the case in her hand. She will investigate the case, but viewers are really shocked at how she brings a new twist in the story, as it might be possible that Akshara uncovers some proof in Abhinav'a phone. Let's wait to see the twist that exactly happens in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television and has completed a long run. The latest track is very painful, but with Akshara's twists we may see that Akshara proves Abhi innocent and wins her first case. Well, viewers start missing the bond between Abhir and Abhinav, aka Jai Soni and Shreyansh Kaurav. Let's see if Abhimanyu and Abhir arw able to strike the same bond.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many twists and turns as it might happen thay history will repeat and this time Abhimanyu will take care of Akshara and Abhinav's child, that Akshara is pregnant with. Now he has to fulfill all of Abhinav's responsibilities. Will Abhimanyu control his anger and protect Akshara and Abhinav's child? Let's wait to see what happens next.