Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that all the family is very happy about the arrival of Shivu, and we see that the cake has been messed up, and Mahima scolds Abhir as she thinks that Abhir has done this. Well because of their grandchildren, Mahima and Manjari (Ami Trivedi) started fighting. We see that Shivu is exactly like his father because he teases Abhir's that he has two fathers. Will Abhir tell the truth about Shivu? On the other side, Akshara is very excited because finally the weekend is here, and Abhinav (Jai Soni), Akshara, and also Abhir will be very excited to meet each other. and we saw that Akshara and Abhinav made so many dishes for Abhir. Manjari tells Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) that she does not like that Abhir will go with Akshara. On the other side, Manjari and Mahima go to reach Abhir at Goenka house but they stuck in the rain,now they stressed about how Abhir will reach Goenka's house because rain is continuing in Udaipur. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) believe Manjari?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist