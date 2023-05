Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chpoda) finally makes Roohi (Heera Mishra) understand that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is her brother, and if she does not want Abhir to come, he will not bring him. Later, we will see that little Abhir is very disturbed by our custody. Later on, Abhir is very disturbed because his parents did not give him time. Let's see, where does Abhimanyu and Akshara's (Pranali Rathod's) fight take them? Where have they reached? Will they lose Abhir forever? Also Read - Mohit Malik roped in by Rajan Shahi for his new show on Star Plus; fans say 'My fave is back' [Read Tweets]

Abhimanyu and Akshara are going to attack on a personal level

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Show involves all around Abhir's custody. In the coming episodes, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu cross all their limits to take Abhir into court; they are going to attack on a personal level. Abhimanyu proves that Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara are both careless parents. It might be possible that in these fights, Abhir gets hurt and is not ready to stay with Akshara or Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) because soon we will see that Abhir can hear the truth that Abhimanyu is his father. Let's see if Abhimanyu and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) can stop their fights or not. Later on, we will see Muskaan and Kairav's love story, which will break because of Kairav's misunderstanding, but now he will miss Muskaan and confess his feelings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are going to watch something very interesting because the twist in the show is coming when Abhir wants his mother and father. But what about Abhianv and Aarohi? Will they move back, or will Aarohi not leave Abhimanyu? Well, it is speculated that Abhinav suffers from several diseases, and soon his character will end in the show. and before he leaves, he will try to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara and also make Aarohi realise that they were both made for each other. Let's wait to see if Arohi understands or not.