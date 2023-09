Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 18: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir wants a normal life and he gets overwhelmed and breaks down. But Akshara makes Abhir understand that she is not ready to move on. Later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and everyone is looking for a file that was missing. He needs a lawyer, and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) goes to help him. They also go for a meeting together and AbhiRa's cute romantic moment steals the show. Akshara's kurta gets torn, and Abhi offers his jacket, but she will not take it. Well, finally, the meeting has been successful. And slowly, AbhiRa came closer to each other. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's love story begins again; fans can't stop praising their chemistry

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finally realize that he is in love with Akshara, even though he had never forgotten her. Later on, Shifali tells him to tell everything to Akshara, but Abhimanyu is really scared that he will lose his friendship with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) if he does. Akshara also notices that Abhimanyu is hiding something. And now she wants to confront Abhimanyu. Will he tell her that he loves her? How will Akshara react? Well, viewers are waiting to see Akshara's reaction. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Shivangi Joshi: TV actresses who are from India's small towns and live their dream life in Mumbai

Abhimanyu decides to confess his feelings in front of Akshara



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-running television show. The latest track is all about AbhiRa's remarriage mission, but we may see that Abhir is the real mastermind behind reuniting his parents, and soon we will see that Abhir gets his perfect and happy family.

In the future tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of interesting moments as finally, Abhimanyu is ready to marry Akshara, and he will be all set to express his feelings, but we see that Akshara will not be ready for this. But it might be possible that everyone decides to bring one new girl into Abhimanyu's life to make Akshara realize that she also feels for Abhimanyu. Let's see if their plan works and Akshara confesses her love.