In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) go to court, but she comes to support Abhimanyu . Well, it might be possible that Akshara gets some photos and videos that will prove that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is innocent. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes with more twists and turns when Akshara finally proves him innocent. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Manjari's words come true? Will AbhiRa reunite? Let's see what happens next.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows, and viewers are always with the characters of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai through their long journey, but in every ups and downs, viewers are always in support of the top show. In the first year, we saw Naitik and Akshara, aka Karan Mehra and Hina Khan, rule the show. After a few years, Naira and Kartik, aka Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, rule the show. Now, in the third generation, we have Akshara and Abhimanyu, aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopada, but the fourth track is very interesting because we see that Akshara proves Abhimanyu innocent in front of the court and finally wins her first case. Now viewers are eagerly waiting for the AbhiRa reunion track.