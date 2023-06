Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally, Dev sends a video to everyone, and Surekha creates a scene in which she clearly says that this wedding will not happen. But later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) bring Dev in front of all, and he tells every truth to all that Muskan only wished him a birthday, and he just made a video and started blackmailing her. Finally, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Abhimnayu get everything fixed, and we see that Muskan will finally be released from this blackmail. Once again, we are all excited to see the wedding of Kairav and Muskan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: Akshara to lead a lonely life as Abhinav decides to leave her forever?

Abhinav leave from the mandap

In the next track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir again ask Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) about his real father, and we see Abhimanyu ask Akshara (Pranali Rathod)that now the time has come when he has to speak the truth, but Akshara stops him and requests that once this wedding will happen, she will tell Abhinav (Jai Soni)that Abhir need to know the truth, and we see Abhinav hear her. This is very heartbroking, and later on, we see Abhinav leave from the mandap. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very emotional because we may see Abhinav leave Akshara because he cannot see that his son will love Abhimanyu more than him. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Ruhi helps Abhir to find his real father; will he forgive Abhimanyu knowing the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Manjari is continuing to think about reuniting Abhimanyu and Akshara, and it might be possible that Manjari makes Abhinav realize that destiny also wants the reunion of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Will he seriously leave Akshara? Well, this is very emotional how Manjari can say this to Abhinav, as she knows that Akshara loves Abhinav and she has really moved on from her past. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back at number 2; Anupamaa continues to rule charts [Check TOP 10 TV Shows]

Trending Now

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Because of Manjari, Abhinav decides to leave Kasauli as well as Akshara, and finally, we see a new twist when Akshara confesses her love in front of everyone. Seeing this, it might be possible that Aarohi will also feel happy, as she knows that if Akshara moves on, then Abhimanyu will also move on, but we may see what destiny really decides for AbhiRa, and we may see some emotional track in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, when we may see that Abhinav leaves the world.