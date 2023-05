Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see that Abhimanyu's character, played by Harshad Chopda, is very happy that he made Roohi (Heera Mishra) understand that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is her brother, and finally, he gets both children's love, but on the other side, Abhinav (Jai Soni) is losing Abhir as he is becoming very busy to earn money, but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gives him strength to take their son back. Let's wait to see who will get Abhir back, either Akshara or Abhimanyu. Also Read - TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa twists boost ratings, Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loses second spot [Check TOP 10 shows]

Abhimanyu and Akshara defame each other's characters

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) is going to compete with Abhimanyu because he is trying to become like Abhimanyu. But we can see so many interesting twists and turns where Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) crossed all their limits to defame each other's characters, and they want their child back. They are going to point out each other's weaknesses, and also, Abhimanyu said all about Akshara's stubborn nature, which caused Neil's death. But finally, viewers speculate that Akshara will win because Akshara is going to take Abhimanyu's failed relationships Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir learns that Abhimanyu is his father and refuses to stay with Abhinav and Akshara.

Abhinav will not support Akshara in the court

In the future, tracks of going to see are very interesting because we see that this time Aarohi will give support to Akshara because Aarohi also wants that Abhir cannot come into her house, so this is the first time in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that we can see Akshara and Aarohi bond. Aarohi will help Akshara win the case. On the other side, we can see that in this whole custody case, Abhinav will realize that Abhir needs his father the most, so he will decide to leave Akshara and Abhir. Because Abhinav understands that he will not be able to fulfil his demands and also because, with Abhimanyu, Abhir gets his best life, it might be possible that Abhinav will not support Akshara in getting Abhir back. Also Read - Mohit Malik roped in by Rajan Shahi for his new show on Star Plus; fans say 'My fave is back' [Read Tweets]