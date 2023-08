Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest tarck of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see that finally Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) get their son back. On the other side we see Akshara gets very emotional to see her child well viewers are also gets very emotional, while seeing Abhir and Akshara together. finally they come with Abhir in birla house on the other side we see Abhinav met with an accident but this time he will be saved by the destiny.but soon Abhinav journey will over. Later on, we see that every family is very happy to meet with Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) . On the other side, we see Manjari start regretting her decision, and finally she will realize that Abhir needs his mother first. Finally, we see Abhir tell Abhimanyu that he wants to go with his parents. and we see Abhimanyu and Manjari (Ami Trivedi) agree for this, and finally they will release Abhir from their boundries. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni on Akshara-Abhinav's chemistry; says, 'It was a task for everyone' [Exclusive]

Abhimanyu kills the Abhinav