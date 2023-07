Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally the day has arrived when the court’s order will shatter Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and Abhinav’s hearts. Well, we see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) take pooja ki thali and give them best wishes. On the other side, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) also comes to meet Akshara. Later on, we see that Abhir is really worried and thinks that if his mother and father will go away, he will have to stay with his real father. Well, finally, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wins the custody case, but how will Akshara control herself? And what about Abhinav? How can he live without Abhir? Let's see what destiny decides for Akshara and Abhir. Will they ever get together, or will Abhinav separate from Akshara for the sake of Abhir's happiness? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav’s BIG sacrifice to reunite Akshara-Abhimanyu; will Abhir adjust?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir deciding to go to court for tying the raksha dhaga on Akshara's hand, and in the last moment, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) saving Abhir's life. It might be possible that because of this, Abhinav will lose Abhir forever from his life. Well, finally, Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and Abhinav reveal this bad news to Abhir, and now Abhir will go to Birla House forever. It might be possible that Abhir will return to Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni). Let's see what happens next.

Abhimanyu save Abhir's life



The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is one of the top-running shows on television, and the current track is very painful for viewers because we see Akshara's happy family dream breaking. Well, we may see that because of Akshara's happiness, Abhinav will decide to leave everything, but Abhinav will not understand that Akshara will love him equally and she cannot live without him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be super dramatic and interesting as we will see Akshara and Abhinav packing Abhir's stuff and sending him with Abhimanyu. Will Abhir stay happy without Akshara and Abhinav? It might be possible that Abhimanyu will give all the happiness to Abhir so he will not remember them, but we may see that Abhir wants all three of his parents to take care of him. We will wait to see the twist: will Abhinav, Abhimanyu, and Akshara live together for the sake of Abhir's happiness?