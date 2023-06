Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest chapter of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) asked Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) about his real father. Later on, Abhimanyu promised him that he would help him find out his real father. On the other side, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) will also reveal his feelings for Muskaan in front of everyone, and Manish did not want Kairav to stay in Udaipur, and they will not accept Kairav's feelings, so he wants Kairav to go to America. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to finally show Kairav and Muskaan's wedding rituals, as viewers miss those ceremonies that were done in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Aksu get together to take care of Abhir; Fans trend 'Abhira Till Infinity' recalling happy times spent by Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda

Abhimanyu returned to Udaipur without Abhir

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhinav (Jai Soni)and Akshara also know the reason for Abhir's tension; they will know that Abhir wants to know the truth about his real father. So, we may see that Abhinav, Abhimanyu, and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) decide to tell him all the truth. Well, we are very excited to see the twist. What will Abhir do when he learns that his dockman is his real father? Will he forget Abhinav, or will he want to stay with all three of them forever? But what about Roohi? Will she live alone? Let's wait to see the twist that it might be possible that Abhir wants Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to go back to Roohi, as he knows Roohi can't leave with her poppy and Abhir loves his sister. Well, we will see in upcoming episodes that Abhimanyu returned to Udaipur without Abhir. Well, we wait to see the twist: what will Manjari (Ami Trivedi) do? Will she easily forget Abhir, or will she play any negative games to get him back? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to confess her love to Abhinav as she fears of losing him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Manjari became negative and crossed all her limits to take care of the family. Well, we will see if Abhimanyu realized her or not, for whatever she did, it affected Abhir because he wanted to leave with his family, which is Abhinav and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav leaves Akshara and Abhir for their better future; it’s time for her to reunite with Abhimanyu?