Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir wins the best student award. And he thanks his father, Abhinav, who has left the world but will always be there for him. He also has Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) who love him immensely and Abhir is truly a lucky child. We see that after a long time, Akshara calls Abhimanyu by the name Abhi. They are once again friends and viewers really like their bonding. On the other side, we see Akshara crying in front of Abhinav's pictures and thanking him for always helping her. Later on, we see Akshara, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Kairav are very excited to celebrate the Rakhi festival. Viewers are also very excited to watch the upcoming track because, finally, the music, dance, and celebrations have started in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see the rakhi celebration is going on. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Akshara tie a rakhi on Kairav's hand but Muskan is really missing Abhinav and cannot control her emotions. Well we see that this Rakhi brings Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Muskan closer as we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) takes up a dowry case where the goons come to attack her but they attack Muskan instead. Later on, Abhimanyu comes and saves Akshara and Muskan. Seeing Abhimanyu put his life at risk and save Muskan will change her heart. And finally we may see Muskan apologize to Abhimanyu and tie the rakhi on his hand. Will Muskan finally be able to understand Akshara and Abhimanyu's situation?

Will muskan tie a Rakhi on Abhimanyu's hand?

In the future track we may see that Abhi has realised that Abhimanyu also loves him a lot, and it might be possible that he will think about his mother's happiness and decide to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara close. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist because in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we finally see both families celebrate the Ganesh festival. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the latest track as finally all the characters are getting out of their emotionally heavy phase and finding peace and ways to move on. Stay tuned to BL for more updates on your favourite TV shows.