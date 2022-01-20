In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, we will see Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, finally confessing her true feelings to Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda. Abhimanyu had given an ultimatum to Akshara as to be ready with the answers to all of his questions and meet him at sunset point. Akshara reaches there, but Abhi is nowhere to be found. On top of that, Abhi sends Akshu a message saying that he will love her even after his death. Akshara gets all tensed. She gets worried and scared whether Abhimanyu didn't take some drastic step. She confesses her love for Abhimanyu, and we see Abhi making his spiderman style entry after the same. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips
Abhimanyu had been hiding up in the tree and was waiting for Akshara to confess her feelings. And it all happened as per his plan. Akshara had confessed her feelings. They were both happy on seeing each other again. Now, Harshad Chopda had been performing quite a few stunts in the show off late. And this spiderman styled entry with the recent release of Spiderman: No-way Home, fans are wondering whether the makers recently watched the movie. Some fans have labelled Harshad Chopda as the spiderman of Indian television. They are loving the spiderman-ish love confession and not the typical down-on-the-knees confession. Some have also called Abhimanyu, the monkey man. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi reveals why the show has NOT added anything to her career
Harshad Chopda is getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans. His expressions and the way he emotes every emotion on-screen as Abhimanyu has been winning hearts. Recently, when he confronted Akshara for saving his life, his expressive eyes got all the attention. Harshad's chemistry with Pranali Rathod had made a place in the hearts of the audience. Fans are loving AbhiRa and their chemistry. Also Read - Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.