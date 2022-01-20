In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, we will see Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, finally confessing her true feelings to Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda. Abhimanyu had given an ultimatum to Akshara as to be ready with the answers to all of his questions and meet him at sunset point. Akshara reaches there, but Abhi is nowhere to be found. On top of that, Abhi sends Akshu a message saying that he will love her even after his death. Akshara gets all tensed. She gets worried and scared whether Abhimanyu didn't take some drastic step. She confesses her love for Abhimanyu, and we see Abhi making his spiderman style entry after the same. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

Abhimanyu had been hiding up in the tree and was waiting for Akshara to confess her feelings. And it all happened as per his plan. Akshara had confessed her feelings. They were both happy on seeing each other again. Now, Harshad Chopda had been performing quite a few stunts in the show off late. And this spiderman styled entry with the recent release of Spiderman: No-way Home, fans are wondering whether the makers recently watched the movie. Some fans have labelled Harshad Chopda as the spiderman of Indian television. They are loving the spiderman-ish love confession and not the typical down-on-the-knees confession. Some have also called Abhimanyu, the monkey man. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi reveals why the show has NOT added anything to her career

Going down on knees proposal , woh kya hota hai? Humein toh monkey/spiderman proposal pata hai bas?♥️? Just another "ABHIRA" thing #abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/XCBImWWv9m — Loveena (@Loveena28) January 20, 2022

DID ALL THE WRITERS OF YRKKH WATCH SPIDERMAN:NO WAY HOME LAST WEEKEND OR SOMETHING?? WHAT IS WITH ALL THE JUMPING, FLYING AND HANGING NOW A DAYS???#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/nvxyjbYNYU — Sonali (@Sonali9197) January 20, 2022

Our Spiderman ????? Harshad is the blessing for itv ...the way #yrkkh team using his gymnastics skills !! Uffffffffffffffffff!!! Give him all the awards !! @ChopdaHarshad Ek hi dil hai kitni bar Jeetogay ap, ❤️

We are proud of you ????#AbhiRa #yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/2iLmEviYeA — ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) January 20, 2022

But ek spiderman wala kiss toh banta hai boss. Forhead hi sahi. #AbhiRa — Malang (@Malang00000) January 20, 2022

the spiderman parallels ? as a marvel fan this was very satisfying to watch ! it was so raw, natural and effortless im in awe of these two #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/Mzjpi1AsPt — ? (@ncytophiIe) January 20, 2022

Spiderman: No way home (desi ver)✨? Kyuki ab literally no way home hi hai? birlas and goenkas are ready with their rebuke lol #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/r0OnMinwaN — siya☆ (@ree_roses) January 20, 2022

Abhimanyu Birla, humara desi Spiderman ??? pls the only thing going thru my mind right now is Spider-Man’s upside down kiss with Mary Jane. Now if DKP could make this scene happen too ?⚡️#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/1PmJfE3Swg — C⁷? (@tardisblue20) January 20, 2022

Harshad Chopda is getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans. His expressions and the way he emotes every emotion on-screen as Abhimanyu has been winning hearts. Recently, when he confronted Akshara for saving his life, his expressive eyes got all the attention. Harshad's chemistry with Pranali Rathod had made a place in the hearts of the audience. Fans are loving AbhiRa and their chemistry. Also Read - Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax