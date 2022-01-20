Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans label Harshad Chopda as ITV's Spiderman after his entry during AbhiRa love confession – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 January 2022, episode 481: Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda will drop down from the tree as a Spiderman as soon as Akshara aka Pranali Rathod will confess her feelings. AbhiRa shippers have labelled Abhi as ITV Spiderman.