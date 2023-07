Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu thinking about Akshara and Abhinav because Manjari is stuck in a hotel with Abhir due to heavy rains. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) did not get to meet Abhir. Well, finally, Manjari arrives at home and Abhimanyu's anger burst out in front of her. On the other side, Shivu continues to instigate Abhir. Now, we have to wait to see the twist: will Abhir go into depression? Later on, we once again see that Mahima and Manjari start fighting, and now the limits get crossed as Parth tries to slap Abhir, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) stops him. Well, Birla house has turned into a Jung Ka Maidan, and Akshara does not want Abhir to live in this atmosphere. Well, let's wait to see the twist. Will Akshara finally get Abhir out of this? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Manjari's plan forces Akshara-Abhinav to move to Kasauli, will Abhimanyu punish his mother?

Abhimnayu gives Abhir's happiness to him

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) again gives a notice to Akshara that she will cancel her weekly meetings with Abhir. Well, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) are totally broken. Manish advised them to go to Kasauli. Well, Abhinav also thinks of going to Kasauli, but how will they live without Abhir? On the other side, Abhir will also not talk to anyone, the little child is really missing his mother. Will Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) understand Abhir's pain and release him from his compulsion? Let's see what happens next.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in leading roles. As this show has completed its 14 years, viewers wait to see how many more twists, turns and seasons makers can come up with. Well, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both serials, give very tough competition to each other on TRP list. The upcoming twists and turns in both serials are very dramatic as well as interesting, and we all wait to see what happens next in our favorite shows.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhinav and Akshara decide to go back to Kasauli, and they start packing their bags, but it might be possible that, seeing Abhir's pain, Abhimanyu takes the decision that he will give Abhir to his parents. But what about Manjari? Will she understand the pain of Abhir, or will she stop make another evil plan? Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns.