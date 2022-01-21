is impressing the audience every single day. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry in the show is being widely appreciated and loved by the fans. They have amassed a separate fanbase wherein they ship Abhimanyu and Akshara together as AbhiRa. And with the recent developments, fans are showering all their love on AbhiRa every day. Recently, we saw Akshara confessing her feelings to Abhimanyu. The latter had given her an ultimatum after which Akshu finally revealed her true feelings.

All the AbhiRa fans would know that Abhi has asked Akshara to marry him. Akshara is in two minds as it's already the wedding day and Aarohi is super excited to tie the knot with Abhi. Also, Akshara has learned about Aarohi's lies. She is already having doubts about whether she should let Abhi and Aarohi get married. Now, if reports are anything to go by Akshara will get married to Abhi. Yes, you read that right. As per the latest SBS segment, the two lovebirds will go back home after marrying each other.

However, they won't be accepted by their families. What will follow next is the two trying their best to convince their families for their wedding. Yes, so expect some difficulties in AbhiRa's love story for some time now. However, the reports also state that Akshara and Abhimanyu will have a grand wedding later.