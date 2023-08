Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara has got the proof and finally she takes the case in her hands. But her family will not be aware of this truth and everyone is shocked to see Akshara supporting Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Later on we see Manjari scolds Abhimanyu for trusting Akshara. But Abhimanyu makes his mother understand that Akshara is in pain but still she is helping him. But Muskan blames it all on Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and questions her about her love which she has for Abhinav. Well Muskan and all the family gets angry but they had trust that Akshara never takes a wrong decision. But Muskan claims that Akshara has not forgotten her past. And now Abhinav (Jai Soni) has left so she has a better chance to reunite with Abhimanyu. But Manish scolds her very badly as he has complete trust in her. Let's see how will Akshara move on from her past? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top 12 Hindi TV shows with steamy scenes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is finally proved innocent and comes to meet Abhir, but little Abhir is also upset with Abhimanyu and Akshra and he hides in the cupboard as he is in the trauma of loosing his father. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu handle Abhir? Will Muskan forgive Abhimanyu? Let's see. What will happen in the lives of Akshara (Pranali Rathod), Abhimanyu, and Abhir? Will they get all the happiness?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows, and this show has completed its long journey and always stands in second position on TRP charts. Viewers always give immense love to all the characters in the show. Well, the latest track is very emotional as Abhinav Sharma, who became the life of the show, has left the show. Well we see, Abhinav Sharma, aka Jai Soni, also loved the character. In his interview, he said that he feels very sad as he has to leave the show. He also stated that the bond of Abhir and Abhinav, is what he loves the most. And now he will also miss all his co-stars. Well, let's see how Akshara's journey goes after Abhinav and with Abhimanyu.