Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on television, and it is the first show to have completed its 14 years. Well, 14 years is a long journey, and viewers always support the show. On the other side, viewers always give equal support to the show when it gets a low rating.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting track where Abhimanyu sacrifices his happiness because of Abhir, but we may also see that because of Manjari's sturborn nature, Abhir will face a mental disorder. viewers do not understand that Manjari is a mother, then she will not understand that one child always needs his mother first. Viewers did not like the character of Manjari's, and they slammed Manjari's behavior, asking if she would ever understand the importance of Akshara.