Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Ruhi (Heera Mishra)and Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) giving a cute dance performance during the sangeet ceremony of Kairav and Muskan. Well, the two adorable kids were hosting the dance show. We see that after a long time in the show that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there is entertainment and fun as everyone enjoy themselves during sangeet. We see they make a pair of the two people who dance together, and finally we see Ladki Wale win. But when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Akshara perform together, Abhinav feels strange. We know that Abhinav (Jai Soni) does not feel jealous, but he is very scared to lose Akshara and Abhir. On the other side, we see that finally Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets a clue that Abhinav is very tensed, and Akshara confronts him, and he says that he is feeling very low. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Akshara know the real intentions of Manjari?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally, Abhinav (Jai Soni) knows that Abhir knows the truth about his real father. Well, this is the very emotional track when we may see the three of them reveal the truth to Abhir, and this is the time when we may see them all be broken. Well, let's wait to see the twist. Will Abhir choose Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the best TV shows and among the top-running shows on television. This show has run for 14 years. This serial started on January 12, 2009, and it has the same magic since day 1.This serial sees many ups and downs in its TRP but always gives viewers so many twists and turns. Well, let's see: will this serial continue or will it end?

in the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see that Abhimanyu wins the custody battle and takes Abhir with him and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav cry uncontrollably. Well we have to see whether Abhir stays with Abhimanyu or he will come again to his house in Kasauli and his parents Akshara and Abhinav. The future track is going to be very difficult to handle as people will relate to the pain of a mother.