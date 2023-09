Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are stuck at the hotel after their car breaks down. Abhimanyu continues to stare at Akshara and he is unable to his emotions. Akshara gets furious at him for his strange behavior, and finally he confesses his love, but Akshara leaves from there. Next day, Akshara attends the meeting at the Birla hospital and once again Abhimanyu makes her understand. She realizes that Abhimanyu has still held on to the past. On the other side, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan’s relationship is about to end. Will Muskan finally understand everything and solve the issues between them before it is too late? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Karishma Sawant reveals she is Hera Mishra aka Roohi's off-screen mother as well

Abhir is in danger Will Abhimanyu save him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) and Abhir are stuck in danger after some goons come to the Birla hospital to kill Abhimanyu. They hold Abhirat gunpoint and ask about Abhimanyu. Akshara calls him but what about their safety? Will Abhimanyu’s life be in danger?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) gets injured while saving Abhir, and finally, Akshara's feelings come out in front of everybody. Later on, she takes care of Abhimanyu, and viewers are very excited to see them together, and once again, their sizzling chemistry will create magic on screen. Will Akshara finally fulfill Abhir's wish? Will she accept Abhimanyu's proposal?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and the third-generation track has been a hit. The latest track is all about AbhiRa’s reunion, after which the makers will take a leap, bringing in the 4th generation on the show with a grown up Abhir playing the lead.