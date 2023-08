Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara and all the family come to the court, where Akshara (Pranali Rathod) shows the video of the incident in which it is clearly seen that Abhimanyu did not push Abhinav (Jai Soni), and finally he is proved innocent. But Akshara gets very emotional to see the video. She controls her emotions and finally wins the case. Well, Manish also apologizes to Akshara as well as Abhimanyu. But Surekha will still accuse Abhimanyu (Hartshad Chopda) in front of Muskan and Kairav. Let's see if Muskan and Kairav also come out in support of Surekha. Let's see what happens. Well, we see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) and Abhimanyu remember the death of Neil, realize their mistakes, and apologize to Akshara. Well, Akshara also makes Abhir understand that his docman is innocent. But the little Abhir thinks that if his dockman is a doctor, can he bring Abhinav back? Well, Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is really in trauma; let's see if Abhimanyu and Akshara can make him come out of this pain. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir is in trauma, will Akshara and Abhimanyu be able to help him?

Abhir missing his father so much

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) come to meet Abhir, but Abhir is not talking to Akshara and Abhimanyu and he hides in the cupboard. Well, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) makes him understand everything, but the little child is missing his father so much. Let's see, will Abhir ever accept Abhimanyu as a father? Well, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai track is very heartbreaking, as viewers cannot see Abhir like this. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top 12 Hindi TV shows with steamy scenes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

We may see that Abhimanyu and Akshara try their best to handle Abhir and also tell him the bitter truth that Abhinav will never return. Let's see how Abhir accept this truth? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, as this show has completed its long journey and the viewers love all the characters. Well, every character has been very emotional when they leave the show. We saw Akshara, aka Hina Khan, being emotional when she left the show. After that, we saw Mohsin Khanc Shivangi Joshi and now Abhinav Sharma bid adieu. The show is also like family for them while these characters become a part of audiences family as well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Abhir ever love Abhimanyu like he loved Abhinav?